Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card Imran ‘Magic’ Khan given chance to resurrect career

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Imran ‘Magic’ Khan’s Boxing Career seemed headed nowhere but 28-year-old, one-time Olympic Medal hopeful, has now been given an unexpected chance to resurrect his Boxing career when he was added to Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card tentatively set for the Providence Stadium in September.

The Card which could be shown on a Pay-per-view channel is the biggest Event in Guyana’s Boxing history with US based Guyanese Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques (who resides in Guyana), fighting for world titles.

Dharry will oppose a Brazilian, while Marques will battle a Venezuelan fighter.

Keevin Allicock, Guyana’s best hope to win this county’s second Olympic Medal in 41 years, will match gloves with an overseas Boxer, while Alisha Jackman could also be factored in against an Australian female in the Pro/Am 10-bout Card.

Khan, who faced plenty of setbacks in his young life and now resides in Parfaite Hormone in West Demerara, informed that Dharry recommended him to be on the card and that he wanted to thank him for the opportunity.“I have not boxed since 2019 when I beat Keeve Allicock by a unanimous decision ….Guyana is a country of little opportunity for Boxing…just nuff talk and money thinking.

Every time somebody come on board to promote a boxing card it always be some problem concerning money…. That’s what I was told,” lamented Khan who grew in Albouystown.

Khan disclosed that the pandemic has really affected his training.

“Plus, I have two kids, so I have to go out and look for it… So it really hard for me,” explained Khan who left the Guyana Police Force in 2018 and is now self-employed buying and selling clothes and other items off the Internet.

“This card is very important to me because it has two World championship titles on line and it will be broadcast worldwide… So I have to train hard and come with my ‘A’ game. I am looking forward for this Card and this fight,” stated Khan who was named 2011 joint Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year.“It will be a beautiful feeling to be back and fighting in front of my home town supporters. I want to tell my fans that I know you have not hear about me in a while… I won’t blame anyone but myself because I made a family and I had to go and work to support them,” added Khan, who lost twice to Quincy Gomes in his four-bout Pro bout career.

“I want to say thanks again Elton Dharry for remembering about me and putting me on this card…….

This card and this fight will be the fight that my career will start fresh and start with a big bang and I want you guys to come and support me and I know is long no one see me but it will be the fresh me…. Full 100 percent,” said the former National Amateur lightweight boxing champion.

Despite the advice from many, the gifted Khan who at the peak of amateur career and a chance to Box in the Olympics, opted to turn Pro.

“I decide to turn pro because I turn a father …I had to look for it early… But I want to say that it’s my biggest mistake in my career cause professional boxing in Guyana does not offer boxers anything but disappointment and promises,” lamented Khan, a gold medallist at the inaugural Goodwill Games in Guyana in 2012.

“I grow up in Albouystown and it was not easy… its dog eat dog, especially when you are an Indian… You always have to be straight and always looking for the goal in life and what you want.

In Albouystown you always have to know how to represent yourself cause if you don’t you will be bullied all the time,” posited Khan.

In 2015 Khan suffered injuries in Albouystown when the then the 21-year-old policeman was chopped about the body following an altercation.

He suffered deep cuts to his left hand and was rushed to the Hospital after being assaulted while in front of the Harpy Eagles Gym.

Khan had an argument with a man in a yard in Albouystown. The man left and returned with three men and viciously attacked him. He couldn’t do anything.

One gash to the hand required over 30 stitches, while in January 2012 he was stabbed on the left arm following another incident in Albouystown.

That same year he won bronze at the ALBA games in Venezuela after defeating Kenny Canon. He was also named the Boxer-of-the-Year by the Guyana Boxing Association.

Khan attended Dolphins Secondary School and the only sport that was played most of the time was cricket.

“I love playing cricket it’s my second sport… It helps me to keep fit also keeps my eye sight intact, But I want to say that while cricket is big, many people fail to realize that that the only sport that an Olympic medal come from is boxing. And I want a shout out a big thank you to Michael Parris,” said Khan who played Cricket for Training School in 2016 Police inter-division T20 tournament and represented the Police at the Second division level once as medium pace bowling all-rounder.

“My suggestion for Professional Boxing to move forward in Guyana, is that we need people to stop think about making money for themselves and think about Boxers future and career,” responded Khan when asked what he would do to lift the standard local Boxing and lives of those in the sport.

“I just want to thank my parents…. My family are my number one in my life….my father is my biggest supporter and the person that always been there for me from day one.

Big shout out to James Walcott one of Guyana’s best coach.” concluded the pugilist who is a member of the Harpy Eagles Boxing Gym.

Many in the Boxing fraternity are hopeful that this pandemic will be over soon and the Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card can be successfully staged come September.