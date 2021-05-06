Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of bicycles as RHTYSC plays tribute to late VP

RHTYSC,MS/ Denise Leow Babb Memorial Programme 2021…

Kaieteur News – “Denise Leow Babb was the first female elected to the position of Vice President of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and she served with distinction for over five years. Denise was the person who spearheaded the formation of our female section and was responsible for our involvement in female cricket.

She was not only an outstanding administrator but also a role model and mentor to every one of our females. The success we enjoy today with our female cricketers is because of her and the least we can do is to pay tribute to her memory.” The words of RHTYSC Organising Secretary Ravindranauth Kissoonlall as the club launched the first edition of the Denise Leow Babb Memorial Programme on Tuesday last at the Area H Ground.

Five under19 players from the RHTYSC membership received a bicycle under the programme, which was sponsored by the club and the children of the late Vice President.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the club decided to honour Mrs Babb because she was not only an inspiration to her fellow administrators, but she was the reason why the RHTYSC invested heavily in female cricket back in 2008. Because of her vision and hard work the RHTYSC has produced four West Indies senior players along with dozens of Berbice and Guyana Players. They include Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Marian Samaroo, Dian Prahald, Plaffina Millington, Meliane Henry, Oma Matadin, Jackie Singh and Sherika Campbelle. Foster stated that Babb, who died overseas last year December after a long illness, played a major role in the development of the club Say No and Say Yes Programme and was also the spearhead of the personal development project, which allows cricketers to give back to those less fortunate than them.

The cricketers who received the one hundred thousand dollars package of cycles were Tyrone Hooper, Dharsanie Subramanie, Komalchand Ramnarance, Tyrell Hutson and Jeremiah Felix. They were selected based on their personal discipline, dedication to club activities and family financial income. Foster told the attentive youths and their parents that the RHTYSC strongly believes in investing in its members as the main objective is to make sure that they succeed not only on the cricket field but in life as well. He spoke broadly on the importance of education, personal discipline, while urging them to say no to crime, drugs and alcohol.

He also disclosed that in 2021, the club would be distributing close to one million dollars worth of cycles to less fortunate youths across Guyana, in an effort to assist them to attend school and cricket practice.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu stated that the club over the course of the next week would be hosting several programmes as part of its 31st annual awards ceremony. He disclosed that due to the covid 19 guidelines in place, the club would be unable to host a large gathering and as such several smaller events would be hosted. Among the other activities to be hosted shortly would be the Tribute to Medical Workers, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, Tribute to Heroes and Tribute to Outstanding Teachers. A much smaller Award ceremony would be hosted on the 16th of May to honor outstanding long serving members who have contributed to the club’s success over the last thirty one years. Naidu expressed gratitude to the seven children of the late Vice President for their support of the programme and reassured them that the club would continue to work hard every day to keep their mother’s legacy alive.

Jeremiah Felix speaking on behalf of the players thanked the club and the Babb family for the donation of the cycles. He stated that joining the club was one of his best decisions as it had assisted him to stay away from the evil world of Satan and has assisted him to focus on the positives in life.