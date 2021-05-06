Forestry Officer hospitalised after assault – two in custody

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Karl Alpin, a Guyana Forestry Commission Officer, is currently hospitalised at the Skeldon Public Hospital after a late night drinking session turned into a brawl in the quiet village of Orealla, East Berbice.
As a result, the 29-year-old Alpin sustained injuries about his body. Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred Monday around 23:40 hrs. At the time, Alpin was imbibing with two others when an argument erupted. That argument soon escalated and a scuffle ensued between the three. One of the suspects reportedly grabbed a piece of wood and lashed Alpin about his body. The other suspect is said to have delivered blows to the Forestry Officer as well.
Both perpetrators were also injured during the physical altercation, with one receiving treatment at the Orealla Health Centre.
The two, according to reports reaching this publication, have since been arrested and are in police custody at the Orealla Police Station assisting with investigations.
