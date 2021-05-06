Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De government gambling with we life!

May 06, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man write a letter in de newspaper. He seh how de data does not establish a surge in infections. He seh how is because dem doing more test dat is why it appearing as if de infection rate is higher. Dem boys never went to all dem big university but dem boys know how fuh pick out sense from nonsense.
De man using de positivity rate – dat is de percentage of persons wah test positive relative to de number of tests done dat day. He do table fuh show how de positivity rate falling.
But de only reason why it trending downwards is because dem doing far more tests these days. He nah understand dat de positivity rate is not a measure of de infection rate. De infection rate is measured in terms of how much new positive cases yuh get per 1,000 or 10,000 persons. Dat is de infection rate and nobody nah need to study table and statistics fuh know that de infection rate is at de highest since in recent days we averaging more dan 100 cases.
De positivity rate is de percentage of persons who tested positive relative to de number of tests done. It is a measurement, which is used to determine whether sufficient testing is being done. Nuff of dem countries gat far lower positivity rate dan Guyana. If yuh positivity rate low, it mean dat yuh testing is at a near sufficient level. If on de other hand, de positivity rate is high, it means dat yuh probably testing enough people to get a true picture of de incidence of infections.
So people nah think dat we in trouble. We in deep trouble! And de government gambling with we lives. But nuff of we also gambling with we own lives when we not wearing a mask and practising social distancing.
Talk half and nah tek chances with COVID!

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington takes junior class; Mendes rules veterans division

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington...

May 06, 2021

Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team...
Read More
Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

May 06, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card Imran ‘Magic’ Khan given chance to resurrect career

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions...

May 06, 2021

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of bicycles as RHTYSC plays tribute to late VP

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of...

May 06, 2021

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball backboards, balls to RHT Jammers

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball...

May 06, 2021

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four bicycles to Linden youths

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four...

May 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]