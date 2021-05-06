De government gambling with we life!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man write a letter in de newspaper. He seh how de data does not establish a surge in infections. He seh how is because dem doing more test dat is why it appearing as if de infection rate is higher. Dem boys never went to all dem big university but dem boys know how fuh pick out sense from nonsense.

De man using de positivity rate – dat is de percentage of persons wah test positive relative to de number of tests done dat day. He do table fuh show how de positivity rate falling.

But de only reason why it trending downwards is because dem doing far more tests these days. He nah understand dat de positivity rate is not a measure of de infection rate. De infection rate is measured in terms of how much new positive cases yuh get per 1,000 or 10,000 persons. Dat is de infection rate and nobody nah need to study table and statistics fuh know that de infection rate is at de highest since in recent days we averaging more dan 100 cases.

De positivity rate is de percentage of persons who tested positive relative to de number of tests done. It is a measurement, which is used to determine whether sufficient testing is being done. Nuff of dem countries gat far lower positivity rate dan Guyana. If yuh positivity rate low, it mean dat yuh testing is at a near sufficient level. If on de other hand, de positivity rate is high, it means dat yuh probably testing enough people to get a true picture of de incidence of infections.

So people nah think dat we in trouble. We in deep trouble! And de government gambling with we lives. But nuff of we also gambling with we own lives when we not wearing a mask and practising social distancing.

Talk half and nah tek chances with COVID!