Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington takes junior class; Mendes rules veterans division

May 06, 2021 Sports

Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race

By Franklin Wilson

Mario Washington raises his hands in triumph as he wins the junior race from David Hicks. Aaron Newton came third. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Briton John and Christopher Griffith battles to and past the finish line in yesterday’s race. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith. The latter cyclist prevailed to win the Team Alanis organised 60-mile road race yesterday in memory of the late cyclist, Jason Choo-Wee-Nam.
Brother of Jason, Paul, who is President of Team Alanis and an executive member of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) which sanctioned the race, held the event in memory of his brother who was a former junior rider in the 1980’s who would have been 47 years-old yesterday. Another budding national cyclist, Troy Humphrey would have celebrated his birth anniversary yesterday; both succumbed to injuries following accidents.
It was another powerfully executed ride by John but he missed out on the top prize by a whisker as Griffith who kept close watch of John for the entire race, had enough in the tank to beat John on the line.
The race got off to a fine start just outside the National Park on Carifesta Avenue and proceeded to Half Way Tree before returning to the starting line for the finish.
It was a race which saw the veteran riders (Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, Jaikarran Sukhai, Reginald Mendes, Walter Grant-Stuart) holding their own for the most part until John and Griffith took charge after working hard to connect on the downward journey, eventually pulling away for the leaders to take the top two positions after a furious finish.
Griffith won in 2:28:13.27 seconds from John followed by Curtis Dey, Alex Mendes, Paul Choo-Wee-Nam and Kwame Ridley to close out the top six positions.
Mendes, Choo-Wee-Nam and Ridley were the top three veterans in the contest while the junior category was won by Mario Washington (Flying Ace Cycle Club) with David Hicks (We Stand United Cycle Club) Aaron Newton (We Stand United Cycle Club) taking the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.
Cash incentives were presented to the outstanding performers by Choo-Wee-Nam. Riders will now focus their attention on the three-stage Independence race which was has been revived with sponsorship form Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.
This event is slated for May 15th and 16th, next. The first two stages are set for Berbice on the 15th with the third and final stage being held from the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden to the City on the 16th.
This would be followed by the GCF National Championships on May 22nd, 23rd and 30th, respectively.

May 06, 2021

