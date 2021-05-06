Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball backboards, balls to RHT Jammers

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Jammers Basketball Team on Saturday, April 24th 2021 received a timely donation of basketball backboards and balls from Rose Hall Town Overseas Based Businessman Mr. Clement Munroe, who made the donation on behalf of his mother for the youths of Rose Hall Town.
Mr. Vibert Garrett, President of Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) said that the association is pleased with the donation and hopes that Mr. Munroe continues to support the association and youths in and around Rose Hall Town.
Miss Samad, Secretary of the club received the items from Mr Munroe in the presence of players and BABA President Mr. Vibert Garrett.
