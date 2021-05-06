Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball backboards, balls to RHT Jammers

May 06, 2021 Sports

Mr. Munroe (3rd left) presents the Backboards and balls to Miss Samad, while BABA President Mr. Vibert Garrett (center back row) along with players shares the moment.

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Jammers Basketball Team on Saturday, April 24th 2021 received a timely donation of basketball backboards and balls from Rose Hall Town Overseas Based Businessman Mr. Clement Munroe, who made the donation on behalf of his mother for the youths of Rose Hall Town.
Mr. Vibert Garrett, President of Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) said that the association is pleased with the donation and hopes that Mr. Munroe continues to support the association and youths in and around Rose Hall Town.
Miss Samad, Secretary of the club received the items from Mr Munroe in the presence of players and BABA President Mr. Vibert Garrett.

 

