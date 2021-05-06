Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bandits ride off empty-handed as woman refuses to let go of bag

May 06, 2021 News

The woman clinging to her bag as the bandits try to ride away.

Kaieteur News – Two motorcycle bandits were outmatched after they tried but failed to snatch a woman’s bag on Thursday April 29, last.
Based on a video that surfaced on the internet that was seen by this publication, a woman was walking along Carmichael Street, Georgetown, at 09:17 hrs. when at the same time two bandits on a black motorcycle rode up behind her.
The pillion rider grabbed the woman’s purse and the motorcycle was accelerated with the woman still clinging to the bag. This clearly was not enough to deter the woman from maintaining her tight grip. Nevertheless, the bandits kept on riding along Carmichael Street.
After realising that the relentless woman was not prepared to let go, the pillion rider decided to release the bag while on Middle Street. This caused the woman to fall to the ground and roll with her bag still in her grasp.
The two bandits were seen continuing along Middle Street. The woman on the other hand got up shortly after and started to pick up a few items that had fallen out of her bag.

 

 

