Bandits ride off empty-handed as woman refuses to let go of bag

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two motorcycle bandits were outmatched after they tried but failed to snatch a woman’s bag on Thursday April 29, last.
Based on a video that surfaced on the internet that was seen by this publication, a woman was walking along Carmichael Street, Georgetown, at 09:17 hrs. when at the same time two bandits on a black motorcycle rode up behind her.
The pillion rider grabbed the woman’s purse and the motorcycle was accelerated with the woman still clinging to the bag. This clearly was not enough to deter the woman from maintaining her tight grip. Nevertheless, the bandits kept on riding along Carmichael Street.
After realising that the relentless woman was not prepared to let go, the pillion rider decided to release the bag while on Middle Street. This caused the woman to fall to the ground and roll with her bag still in her grasp.
The two bandits were seen continuing along Middle Street. The woman on the other hand got up shortly after and started to pick up a few items that had fallen out of her bag.
May 06, 2021Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team...
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t drink any kind of alcohol. I don’t smoke. I hate large crowds. So I was wandering around... more
Kaieteur News – The risks that ExxonMobil took during the exploration phase was said to have been the justification... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]