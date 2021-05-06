Appeal Court affirms life sentence for convicted killer

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has affirmed the life sentence for Dhupaul Singh who was convicted for the murder of a Mahaica farmer in 2016. Singh called ‘Tailor Man,’ was found guilty of the September 2014 chopping death of Mahaica farmer, Balkissoon. The incident, which occurred at Helena Number Two, Mahaica, reportedly stemmed from an argument between the two men following insults, which were hurled by Singh about the dead farmer’s wife.

The Court has however reduced the 25 years he was given to serve before being eligible for parole to 20 years. The five-year deduction was made after the appeal court considered the facts/evidence presented in the trial and by lawyer Mark Conway.

Conway had contended that the evidence should have borne a finding of guilty for manslaughter by reason of provocation.

He noted that the jury was not alerted by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, of the facts or evidence that they may consider provocation as a deciding factor.

Conway contended further that the judge’s summation failed to reflect an adequate summary and analysis of the facts of his case.

Further, reasoning on the issue of severity of sentence, the lawyer had argued on behalf of his client that the sentence imposed does not reflect guidelines or principles laid down in case law.

He noted that the judge should have stated that full credit be given for any time spent on remand.

As a result, Conway argued that a sentence was rendered which was unjustified and manifestly excessive.

Meanwhile, Singh had maintained that he was innocent of any crime even to the end of his trial in the High Court citing issues of provocation and self-defence; issues he claimed that trial Judge Barlow failed to put to the jury for the consideration of a verdict in his case.