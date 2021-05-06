Another juvenile recaptured, one more still at large

Kaieteur News – Another juvenile who had escaped from the Sophia Holding Centre back in April was yesterday afternoon recaptured and is in custody at the Central Police Station.

According to police reports, acting on information received, ranks went to a home at Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice, where a search was carried out for the juvenile.

There, the 17-year-old, who was detained at the holding centre for alleged murder, was discovered hiding in the lower flat of the house. He was part of a group of seven juveniles who had escaped from the detention centre. Hours after they had escaped, five of them were recaptured with the help of their relatives and were placed back into custody.

This publication was told that the juveniles breached one of the fences of the facility before making good their escape.

To date, one more juvenile is still at large as the search continues.