AAG aiming to upgrade NTFC for S.A. C/Ships

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, has shared with Kaieteur Sport recently that he is steadfast with his aim to have the National Track & Field Center’s (NTFC) 400m synthetic track upgraded as soon as possible with eyes on the South America under-23 championships and the 50th Carifta Games that are both scheduled to be hosted by Guyana within a year’s time.
Hutson revealed that yesterday he was at the Leonora based facility with some prospective contractors who did surveying to assess the amount of work and accompanying cost the rehabilitation of Guyana’s first and only synthetic track will need.
Works have begun in the ancient county of Berbice and the ‘mining’ town of Linden to have standard synthetic tracks but the NTFC will remain the Mecca of Track & Field for the time being, mainly because of the amount of fans it can house along with the dressing room and other facilities.
In an invited comment, the administrator divulged that he is not wasting any time in getting things done because he is optimistic that by October, Guyana and its sister countries in South America will have a better grip on the deadly covid-19 virus that has claimed countless lives in the continent.
The realistic target is to have the track upgraded along with additions of two more stands at the ground by 2022 for the grand, 50th edition of the Caribbean Free Trade Association (Carifta) games that usually runs off during the Easter weekend, but Hutson declared that if he can secure the necessary funding for the track upgrade by October, it will be a super bonus.
In 2017, the AAG hosted its first major games; the South American Championships with much success, so another good showing in October will solidify the local body’s ability to organise events of this magnitude.
