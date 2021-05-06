Thieves caught on camera using car to steal goats

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Suspected thieves were caught on camera stealing two goats, which were placed into a silver grey Toyota Allion motor car bearing licence plate PTT 171. Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain the time and location of the goat-stealing episode.
Someone had, however, recorded the incident with a cell phone and posted it to social media platforms which resulted in it going viral thereby attracting the attention of the mainstream media.
In the video a heavily tinted car slowed as it neared a herd of goats grazing beside a roadway. As the car stopped a short distance away, a man dressed in a three-quarter blue pants and white T-shirt could be seen grabbing two goats from the herd by their ears.
He then pulled them along as he walked towards the waiting car. The rest of the herd followed closely. He proceeded to open the left-side back door of the vehicle and pushed the goats inside after which he entered too and closed the door. At this point the rest of the herd scattered and ran away. The car then sped off.
This is not the first time that Kaieteur News has reported of an incident whereby thieves have used cars to steal goats.
Early last month, Police Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, had told this newspaper that his ranks were forced to intercept a white car that was reportedly used to steal goats from a farmer in Berbice.
Unfortunately, they had found no goats in the intercepted car and were forced to let the occupants go.
Ramlakhan revealed then that the ranks had received a report that a white car had pulled up in front of the man’s place. On that occasion, two male occupants reportedly exited the car and grabbed some goats before re-entering the car and escaping.
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
