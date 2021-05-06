Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Thieves caught on camera using car to steal goats

May 06, 2021 News

A screen grab from the video showing the man pulling the goats to the waiting car.

Kaieteur News – Suspected thieves were caught on camera stealing two goats, which were placed into a silver grey Toyota Allion motor car bearing licence plate PTT 171. Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain the time and location of the goat-stealing episode.
Someone had, however, recorded the incident with a cell phone and posted it to social media platforms which resulted in it going viral thereby attracting the attention of the mainstream media.
In the video a heavily tinted car slowed as it neared a herd of goats grazing beside a roadway. As the car stopped a short distance away, a man dressed in a three-quarter blue pants and white T-shirt could be seen grabbing two goats from the herd by their ears.
He then pulled them along as he walked towards the waiting car. The rest of the herd followed closely. He proceeded to open the left-side back door of the vehicle and pushed the goats inside after which he entered too and closed the door. At this point the rest of the herd scattered and ran away. The car then sped off.
This is not the first time that Kaieteur News has reported of an incident whereby thieves have used cars to steal goats.
Early last month, Police Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, had told this newspaper that his ranks were forced to intercept a white car that was reportedly used to steal goats from a farmer in Berbice.
Unfortunately, they had found no goats in the intercepted car and were forced to let the occupants go.
Ramlakhan revealed then that the ranks had received a report that a white car had pulled up in front of the man’s place. On that occasion, two male occupants reportedly exited the car and grabbed some goats before re-entering the car and escaping.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington takes junior class; Mendes rules veterans division

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington...

May 06, 2021

Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team...
Read More
Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

May 06, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card Imran ‘Magic’ Khan given chance to resurrect career

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions...

May 06, 2021

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of bicycles as RHTYSC plays tribute to late VP

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of...

May 06, 2021

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball backboards, balls to RHT Jammers

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball...

May 06, 2021

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four bicycles to Linden youths

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four...

May 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]