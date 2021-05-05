World’s largest aviation safety net manufacturer here

– currently seeking local partner

Kaieteur News – The world’s largest companies continue to be drawn to the multi-billion dollar business potential of Guyana’s growing oil and gas resources – just recently, online industry publication, Guyana Petroleum Digest, disclosed that Frictape Net Ltd, a Finnish company that designs and manufactures the world’s most widely used helideck landing nets and perimeter safety nets is here.The publication operating out of Toronto, Canada, spoke with Frictape’s Pablo Rivera, Director for the Americas, regarding the company’s business plans.

Rivera said that considering Guyana is relatively starting from scratch with its oil and gas market, “We feel that it is important that the highest standards for safety are established from the beginning. As for helicopter safety solutions, Frictape is that standard.”

He highlighted that his company is globally recognised as the leading expert for the helideck nets while adding that it already has a relationship with most of the multinationals working here, such as ExxonMobil and Hess Corporation, the leading partners on the oil rich Stabroek Block.

While it has the financial prowess to easily dominate the market, Rivera said the company is not looking to ride solo in the industry and is, in fact, seeking to join forces with the right local partner.

Rivera said, “We are currently looking for a relationship with local integrators that can give us ‘boots on the ground’ support… We believe the opportunity is here but we need the correct partner.”

The Director added, “We are very humbled by the feedback. Our clients have been very grateful for the guidance because it has helped them save lives and at the end of the day we want everyone to return safely to their families…”

To date, Frictape has done more than 1,300 installations of helideck safety nets globally for the offshore industry, as well as onshore helipads and mega yachts.

The company’s landing and perimeter safety nets are manufactured from in-house developed, highly engineered semi-synthetic tape, which offers several benefits in harsh offshore environments.

The company also has Circle & H and HMS Lighting Systems, two subsidiary ventures producing lighting products complementing its core business. For example, with the Circle & H signature product Netlight, Frictape has been able to extend its product range to helideck lighting. Kaieteur News understands that with Netlight, no fixed light structures are required, as no holes need to be drilled as light modules are integrated with the landing net, delivering several benefits in terms of cost and effort compared with traditional lighting solutions.