Teen drowns swimming with relatives

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Amuel Sancho, a 13-year-old, drowned yesterday at a trench in Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD), between 14:00-15:30 hrs. while he was swimming with some of his relatives.
According to a police report, Sancho and relatives left home to go swimming. While they were all taking part in the activity, it was observed that Sancho had plunged into the trench but did not resurface after a while. Alarmed, Sancho’s oldest cousin then decided to dive in the trench in an attempt to find him.
After searching for his cousin, Sancho’s motionless body was ultimately pulled from the trench. The police were then informed and he was rushed him to the C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD. Sancho was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then taken to Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem as further enquiries are in progress.
