Teen chain snatcher granted bail

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Daniel McArthur of 27 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) secured $150,000 bail when he appeared virtually before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a larceny charge at the Georgetown Magistrate Court on Monday.
It is alleged that on the 29th of April, at North Road in Georgetown, the 19-year-old accused stole from Janetta Morris, two gold chains worth $224,000. Morris, the alleged victim, said that on the day in question, while waiting on a bus at North Road in Georgetown, the accused snatched two gold chains from her neck and ran; he was then chased by a bus conductor and other persons who witnessed the crime.
According to reports, McArthur was arrested after he was positively identified by Morris. He then said to the police, “Yes I did grabble the lady chain but I ain’t got it here.”
It was further stated that McArthur was represented by attorney Dexter Todd who told the court that his client is now learning a trade and is not employed.
He had no previous convictions and did not actually admit to police that he stole the chains. Todd also added that McArthur was arrested shortly after the incident, yet no articles were recovered on his client.
The prosecutor objected to bail but it was however granted to the tune of $150,000. He was ordered to stay 100 feet away from the complainant, her residence and her work place. The matter was adjourned to 17th of May.
Kaieteur News would have previously carried articles on McArthur, who is no stranger to the courtroom. He was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who revoked his bail and remanded him to prison until April 28, 2020. The court had heard then that the defendant was held for questioning at the Sparendaam Police Station in relation to another robbery matter.
A year before that, the teen had made his first court appearance on October 25, 2019, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. He was jointly charged for allegedly robbing Ethan Muckoo, on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $280,000, and an $80,000 iPhone. The defendants, McArthur, Shawn Inniss and Harcarlaus Harris, all denied the charge after it was read to them. Meanwhile, McArthur was also charged separately for robbing Juliet Wills of a brown handbag valued $5,000, a cell phone valued $65,000 and $2,000 cash on October 11, 2019.
