Stay in yuh corner when it involves poli-tricks!

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – When things get uncomfortable, it is time to keep quiet. When de attempt to rig de election was tekking place, nuff persons keep dem mouth shut and stay in dem corner. Some of dem politicians does claim dem nah know what de story is about. Or dem does seh how dem gat to get more information before dem comment. But dem boys know dat is all part of de poli-tricks.
Dem boys nah hear from some leaders as yet about de big controversy concerning wah an MP talk. But dem boys know dat some of dem leaders sitting in a corner in order to avoid tekking a stand.
Dem boys remember de time wan person wah used to wuk with Soulja Bai let off a racial rant. Right away Soulja Bai jump up and seh dat dem sentiments not in keeping with he government’s. He did even seh how dem gat a campaign to purge de vocabulary of dem slurs.
But instead of putting he foot down, he cock it up. He carry de same person wah mek de statement to de United Nations. And when he come back and dem media ask he about de case, he seh how de remarks were not malicious and how dem move on.
So dem boys nah losing sleep over wah nobody talk. Dem boys know dat dem politicians gan keep quiet and stay in a corner and ride out de storm, just like dem does do when things go wrong.
Talk half and stay in yuh corner too.
