Spartons claim Wiltshire/Chung dominoes title

Kaieteur News – Spartons emerged champions of the Mark Wiltshire and Arthur Chung dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday at the Supervisor Club in Linden.

Spartons chalked up 80 games to edge Providence with 78 and TNT on 76.

TNT took the lead in the first round scoring 18 games, while Spartons managed 12 and Providence 10. TNT took their score to 28 in the second sitting, while Spartons and Providence closed the gap taking their tally to 27 and 26 respectively.

Spartons and Providence were tied on 41 points in the third round with TNT relinquishing to third on 34. Providence took the lead in the fourth sitting scoring 17 games while Spartons marked 12 games to take second position and TNT made 14 games.

Spartons turned in an excellent performance in the penultimate round, taking the lead as the managed 15 games. Providence made nine games to slip into second place and TNT managed 16 games to remain third.

The game was evenly poised heading into the sixth and final round, but Spartons kept their composure as they chalked 12 games to secure the title, while Providence made 11 to take second place. TNT finished third after scoring 12 games.

Dexter Thompson and Terrence Wills made 16 games each for the winners, while Junior Smith made 16 and Shawn Davis scored 15 respectively for the runner up side. Ganesh Sankar and Mark Wiltshire scored 15 and 14 games in that order for TNT. Smith was named MVP.

The winning team received a trophy and $175,000 and a trophy while Providence took home $75,000 and a trophy. TNT received $25,000 and a trophy. (Zaheer Mohamed)