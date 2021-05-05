Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Police need help identifying gold miner murdered by coworker in Region One

May 05, 2021 News

Unidentified gold miner.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a gold miner who was murdered Saturday last by one of his coworkers at Perseverance Backdam, North West District, Region One.
According to information released by the police, the deceased is of East Indian decent and was identified to them as “Anil” or “Coolie Boy”.
Based on information received, the man was slain by a Venezuelan juvenile who is in custody assisting with the investigation. It was reported that the two were well known to each other and were together working on a mining operation owned by a Brazilian national.
Kaieteur News had reported that sometime around 11:00hrs, the dredging operation had just “washed down” its gold production for the day, after which both men were paid by the owner. Police sources close to the investigation said that the suspect got annoyed after learning that the deceased was paid a higher day’s pay. Sometime after that, it was alleged that the Venezuelan confronted the gold miner and inflicted the fatal injuries on him. The deceased was later in the afternoon discovered lying in a hammock clad in only his pants with multiple stab wounds across his body. He was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently stored at the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting identification.

