Ministry of Health capture Inter Ministries Tapeball

May 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – Ministry of Health won the female segment of the Inter Ministries female 7-a-side Tapeball competition which was contested on Saturday at Durban Park. Ministry of Health defeated Region three in the final. Batting first, Ministry of Health managed 48 -3 in four overs, while Region three responded with 22-5.
The competition was sponsored by T and T taxi service and West Indian Sports Complex.

