Ministry of Health capture Inter Ministries Tapeball

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Ministry of Health won the female segment of the Inter Ministries female 7-a-side Tapeball competition which was contested on Saturday at Durban Park. Ministry of Health defeated Region three in the final. Batting first, Ministry of Health managed 48 -3 in four overs, while Region three responded with 22-5.
The competition was sponsored by T and T taxi service and West Indian Sports Complex.
May 05, 2021Committed to sponsoring annually; GCF President overwhelmed By Franklin Wilson Known and enjoyed by cyclists and fans as the longest ‘tenured’ stage race in Guyana up to 2016 when it was last...
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – I saw a fire one evening moving in a westerly direction three houses from the annexe of the CARICOM... more
Kaieteur News – What constitutes appropriate or inappropriate language in relation to race? And should an overtly bigoted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]