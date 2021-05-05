Minister Ramson breathes life back into Independence 3-Stage Cycle Road Race

Committed to sponsoring annually; GCF President overwhelmed

By Franklin Wilson

Known and enjoyed by cyclists and fans as the longest ‘tenured’ stage race in Guyana up to 2016 when it was last held (34 years), the Guyana Cycling Federation three-stage Independence road race is set to make a grand return later this month, thanks to the intervention of Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

GCF President Linden Dowrdige and his executive had met with Minister Ramson late in 2020 to discuss plans for the Federation and to hear from the Minister, his vision for sports and its development.

At that meeting, the issue of financial support for the marquee event was discussed and Minister Ramson had made a commitment to revive the much looked forward event. That commitment has now come to fruition with the Minister announcing that his Ministry is set and ready to be back on board.

Minister Ramson commented: “That the decision of the National Sports Commission and the former Ministry to stop supporting the race was disastrous and cannot be justified. The race brought the motivation and excitement which the sport needed to keep developing young Guyanese talent. When we speak about people development it also means talent development. The Ministry is happy to support once it could be done safely and once we are out of covid, the race will be an event which the Ministry supports annually.”

Dowridge described the overall race title for this event as the most coveted in the GCF calendar of events noting that after the meeting with the Minister, the Federation did not waste any time as the race budget was forwarded to the Minister.

And even with the challenges being faced with the lack of female participation, the GCF would be adding a female category to this year’s race.

“I am overwhelmed that the government has stepped in and has decided to resuscitate our youth and culture three stage event after a hiatus of about four years now and it is the high point for our racing calendar for this year. My team has encouraged me to add a ladies category to the event and we have done so. However, the ladies would only be riding stages one and two and would be rewarded accordingly.”

Kaieteur Sport understands that the budget for the event is well over one million dollars. The race dates are May 15th and 16th next using the traditional routes as follows.

Stage 1 on Saturday May 15 commences at 07:30hrs from Corriverton Police Station to New Amsterdam and will cover a distance of 45-miles. Stage 2 will start at 14:30hrs on Saturday May 15 from Rosignol Stelling Road and end at Carifesta Avenue for a distance of 58-miles. The third and final stage will be contested on Sunday May 16 in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden from 07:30hrs and proceed for the finish line on Homestretch Avenue, outside the National Sports Commission Building for a distance of 68-miles; overall distance of 171 miles.