Linden man jailed 15 years for killing lover’s reputed husband

Kaieteur News – A Linden man who had confessed to killing his lover’s reputed husband was slapped with a sentence of 15 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down by Justice, Sandil Kissoon, at the Georgetown High Court, on Monday. Corwyn Arthur called “Cross Eye,” who was initially charged with the murder of Claude De Jonge had pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Kissoon via Zoom, last month. The murder indictment was presented against the 34-year-old former accused by State Prosecutor, Lisa Cave

He admitted that on May 10, 2018, he unlawfully killed De Jonge also known as “Sonno,” a taxi driver of Lot 915 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten.

According to reports, De Jonge was the common-law husband of a woman who shared a secret relationship with Arthur. Arthur is said to be a frequent visitor to her home at Cinderella City, Mackenzie, Linden. The former accused, who is also an ex-Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, became incensed on the night of May 10, 2020 after he had paid a visit to the woman’s home and was asked to leave by her reputed husband, Claude De Jonge.

De Jonge had reportedly called the police; Arthur left before they arrived but later armed himself with a knife and returned to the house where he entered through an open bedroom window. He stabbed De Jonge several times about the body and then escaped, leaving the injured man lying in a pool of blood.

A post-mortem examination gave De Jonge’s cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds. Arthur was later arrested and charged with the murder.

Prior to the sentencing, Justice Kissoon accepted a probation report on Arthur’s life. The report indicated that Arthur was a mannerly individual who was always cooperative and willing to help.

Additionally, when he was given a chance to address the court, Arthur said, “I would like to give my remorse to the deceased’s family. I am sorry for my actions. I was in a position where either one of us could have lost our lives. I am sorry for that.”

His lawyer, Rachael Bakker, told the court too that her client is attending anger management classes so that when he is released back into society, he can be a better person.

In sentencing, Justice Kissoon took into consideration a number of mitigating factors: Arthur’s “expression of real remorse,” the fact that he has no previous conviction as well as the favourable probation report tendered on his behalf.

Further, the judge took into account his early guilty plea and that the information provided to court about Arthur’s life suggests that there is much scope for his reform for reintegration into society. Taking all the factors of the case into consideration, Kissoon sentenced Arthur to 15 years in jail. Justice Kissoon also ordered that the prison authorities deduct the time he spent in pre-trial custody from the sentence.