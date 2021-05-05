Close the airports if you want to enforce curfew measures on hotels

– says Sleepin boss after Task Force ‘harassed’ his guests

Kaieteur News – Recently charged for breaching the Covid-19 curfew, the proprietor of the Sleepin International Hotel and Bar, Clifton Bacchus has said that if the COVID-19 Task Force wants to enforce that measure on hotels, then Guyana must close its airports.Bacchus made this comment after joint services ranks stormed into his business establishment recently and reportedly harassed the hotel’s guests. Kaieteur News understands some of the guests were sitting at the bar while others were having dinner. Police ranks stormed in and attempted to arrest all them. The guests, based on what Kaieteur News learnt, resisted and told the lawmen that they were staying there at the hotel. Nevertheless, the ranks refused to listen and allegedly began dragging them outside to the waiting vans.

It is further alleged that the guests continued to resist and Bacchus, the owner who also stays at the hotel rushed down to resolve the issue. The ranks, this newspaper understands, decided to leave the guests alone but apprehended Bacchus and along with two of the hotel staff instead.

Bacchus and the employees were charged for breaching the COVID-19 curfew on Monday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. They all denied the charge and were each granted $10,000 bail.

Bacchus’ attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, who represented him before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, stated that under the law, which her client was charged, his business is listed as an essential business. The lawyer added that hotels, interior lodges and guesthouses can operate on a 24-hour basis therefore, making the charge against her client unlawful.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Bacchus said it seems as though he being targeted because other hotels remain in operation. Moreover, continued Bacchus, the restaurant and bar is a service provided by the hotel to its guests.

“How can you stop a guest from wanting to have a drink or from having something to eat? It is a service provided by the hotel to them. You can’t just stop, close up or chase them out”, said Bacchus.

The Sleepin boss added too that it is a standard for all hotels around the world that as long as there are guests, a property must provide all the essential services, which they need on a 24 hrs basis. He also argued that some of the employees at Sleepin do not breach the Covid-19 curfew either, because they all “sleep and stay at the hotel”.

In the Gazetted Covid-19 measures, it was observed by Kaieteur News that there is no mention that hotels have to shut their doors at the curfew time. However, public gathering at a hotel swimming pool is prohibited.