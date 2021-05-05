Health Ministry recorded three more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring the country’s total death toll to 306.
The latest fatalities are two men, a 66-year-old and a 47-year-old, and a 77-year-old woman, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry, all three persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also recorded 92 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,656. The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,637 in home isolation and six persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 11,596 recoveries have been recorded.
