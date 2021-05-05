Exxon contractor, Saipem, to open GT base

Kaieteur News – One of ExxonMobil’s largest contractors in Guyana, Saipem is gearing to commission its first logistics base in Guyana this Saturday. The opening of the facility, according to a release from the company, is being seen as a key milestone in Saipem’s Local Content development plan and “a great step forward in our relationship with the dynamic nation of Guyana.”

This is according to Giorgio Martelli, President and Chief Executive Officer for the ExxonMobil, Tier One contractor in Guyana. That company has secured the contracts for the sub-surface well connection infrastructure through the use of well heads, risers and umbilical’s in the Stabroek Block, the most recent project being for the Payara development.

The Saipem Guyana Offshore Construction Facility is located on Water Street, Georgetown.

The company in its public profile has noted that with the ExxonMobil led exploration and production in Guyana, it decided on a modular approach for its development in Guyana and is carrying out the project in stages.

Saipem was selected in May 2017, just two years after the discovery of the Liza field, “to entrust it with the execution of a contract for the first phase of development of the Liza field and the construction of underwater structures for the connection of 17 production wells.”

In August 2018, a second contract was awarded for the second phase of the Liza project, to be carried out in continuity with the first but on a larger scale.

It was explained that this obtains, since “the works provide for the integration of an additional 30 wells production and related infrastructures.”

According to Saipem, this second award represented an important confirmation of its positioning in the area and of the relationship with ExxonMobil, which was further consolidated in November 2019, with the award of a further development project in the Payara field, adjacent to the previous ones, for the construction of further connection infrastructures on 43 wells.

According to the company, it is an active part of the development of the newfound resource in Guyana, “by contributing to the start of the local supply chain and to the investments in the country through the construction of a logistics base in Georgetown.”

It was noted too, that another priority for the company is the creation of local professional skills—an objective for which Saipem has set up an internship programme in collaboration with the University of Guyana. This collaboration, the company said, is aimed at training young specialised graduates for the Oil and Gas industry and “offering them the opportunity to work in the company.”