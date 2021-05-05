AWD owes the Indo Guyanese an apology

DEAR EDITOR,

Amanza Walton Desir (AWD) just stopped short of calling us Indians as “stupid coolie people” incapable of thinking for ourselves. This insensitive and reckless statement must be condemned in the strongest possible way. If the tables were turned and an Indian MP had made such a statement, there would be hell in Guyana with protesting and what not. If the PNC supporters are so democratic then I ask them and her to comment on this scenario.

Imagine Bill (PNC) and Danny (PPP) were playing cards and Danny claimed that he won and put his hand down on the table showing his cards. Bill responded by saying that he won as well, but blatantly refused to show his cards (SOP). Both men then agreed to have a designated group look at the deadlock and surprise, surprise they agree that Danny won, but despite this, Bill held on to his cards, holding them to his chest and wailing on the floor that he won. This scenario is a basic understanding of what took place and despite this, the PNC and their supporters cannot get off the floor from their tantrum as if wailing will change the results, you lost, move on.

I cannot and will never say that all PNC supporters are a bunch of “stupid Black people” that cannot count who wholeheartedly relied on “Mingo Math” to believe that they were cheated. Many of their supporters saw the truth for themselves and quietly refused to participate in their nonsense. Sadly, this was not one of AWD’s better moments when she portrayed all Indians in this defamatory way. The Holy Bible says, “In the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks”, while AWD might feel this way, voicing it as she did was reckless and she needs to put her pride aside and apologise to the Indo Guyanese community.

To my Indo Guyanese folks, I quote Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high”.

Indo Guyanese