Amanza Walton-Desir alleges that Roshan Khan threatened her life

– Khan responds that Opposition MP ‘twisted’ his words

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Amanza Walton-Desir, went down yesterday to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary to follow up an initial report made Monday evening at the Brickdam Police Station that Former Commissioner of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), Roshan Khan, had threatened her life via a Facebook post.

In her complaint Walton-Desir alleged that Khan is threatening her life by calling on persons to “mark” her. The post that she was referring to was published on Khan’s personal Facebook page on Monday and reads:

“Amanza Walton-Desir [sic]: It pains the extent of the hate some of the so called intellectuals or pseudo intellectuals have for us Indians! And for our ancestors who gave so much scholarships, doctors and medicine to Guyana, African Nations and others…itself poor. At its own sufferings gave 80 million Astra Zeneca Vaccines to the world. This woman must be exposed and marked. Yes, marked people of Guyana. Marked as we must be careful, she must be known. Never forget her and her warlord hater and her sponsors, David Hinds and Traitor.”

That post, which has since been removed, was said by Khan to be in response to comments made by Walton-Desir during her recent appearance on an online media programme called Politics101 hosted by leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David Hinds. During the programme, Walton-Desir was at the time commenting on the “support base” of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), a party which it’s the majority support comes from the Indo-Guyanese community, as “mentally lazy.”

Her exact words were, “Unfortunately, that part of the political divide on the PPP/C have a base who prefer if they say this is what is going to happen, these people men gon come rape your daughter and kill your children, they believe that because the burden of sorting things out for themselves is too great. They don’t have the freedom of self-determination because freedom requires responsibility. The minute you take the road of self-determination and you assume that responsibility onto yourself it requires work, so we have a bunch of mentally lazy people and the PPP understands this very, very well and they capitalise on it.”

In her interview with reporters before entering the Eve Leary compound yesterday, she said that she is not taking Khan’s words lightly because he is the owner of a security company and has access to a lot of guns. Walton-Desir believe that Khan’s Facebook post to “mark her” means that he is calling for a violent attack against her.

Last evening, Kaieteur News reached out to Khan for a comment and he directed this paper to a YouTube video he made explaining what he meant by “marking” Walton-Desir. In that video Khan said that the opposition MP is twisting his words and related that he is not violent man but a lover of peace. He also went on to state that he is also a lover of women and their talents and was in no way trying to threaten Walton-Desir’s life.

“Walton-Desir, along with her attorney, Roysdale Forde,” Khan stated in the video, “are trying to spin the word ‘mark.’ What I meant was mark the moment in time when words were said. Mark the words that were used and by whom they were used. I want you to remember that, because they will come to ask for your votes.”

Khan believes that she was wrong to make the comments she made and insists that she apologise to her Indo-Guyanese brothers and sisters. Walton-Desir on the other hand told reporters yesterday that Khan had misinterpreted what she had said.