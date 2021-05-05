45 grams of cannabis found during stop and search exercise

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – After conducting a stop and search exercise on the Belmont Public Road, East Coast Demerara, police ranks seized 45 grams of cannabis sativa from three suspects.
According to a police report, between 22:30hrs and 23:30hrs, a silver Toyota Allion was intercepted yesterday along with three suspects while they were passing along the roadway. It was revealed that, after the vehicle was inspected, three transparent Ziploc plastic bags and a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of cannabis concealed in a basket of clothing at the back were found. The suspects were arrested and then taken to the Mahaica Police Station, along with the packages of cannabis and the said car. The three men remain in custody pending charges.

