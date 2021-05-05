45 grams of cannabis found during stop and search exercise

Latest update May 5th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – After conducting a stop and search exercise on the Belmont Public Road, East Coast Demerara, police ranks seized 45 grams of cannabis sativa from three suspects.
According to a police report, between 22:30hrs and 23:30hrs, a silver Toyota Allion was intercepted yesterday along with three suspects while they were passing along the roadway. It was revealed that, after the vehicle was inspected, three transparent Ziploc plastic bags and a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems of cannabis concealed in a basket of clothing at the back were found. The suspects were arrested and then taken to the Mahaica Police Station, along with the packages of cannabis and the said car. The three men remain in custody pending charges.
May 05, 2021Committed to sponsoring annually; GCF President overwhelmed By Franklin Wilson Known and enjoyed by cyclists and fans as the longest ‘tenured’ stage race in Guyana up to 2016 when it was last...
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 05, 2021
May 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – I saw a fire one evening moving in a westerly direction three houses from the annexe of the CARICOM... more
Kaieteur News – What constitutes appropriate or inappropriate language in relation to race? And should an overtly bigoted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]