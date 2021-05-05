15-year-old relative charged with accessory to murder

– fugitive’s father released from custody

Kaieteur News – The 15-year-old relative of Shonnette Dover who allegedly confessed to police that she assisted Shonnette’s boyfriend, Shaquawn Alleyne – currently on the run – to bury her in his backyard, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder; meanwhile, the fugitive suspect’s father has been released from custody.

On Tuesday, the teen appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Smartt. Commander of Region Ten, Hugh Winter said that all information concerning the alleged confession of the teen relative of Shonnette Dover was sent in the file to the DPP, which outlined that the teen went with Shaquawn Alleyne to the residence of Shawn Alleyne, the fugitive’s father, and informed him that Shaquawn just shot Shonnette dead.The father then told them, “Don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?” They subsequently left on a motorcycle and collected a spade from a man and dug a hole aback the house, where they buried the dead young woman.

After her appearance yesterday, the teen was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia, Georgetown, until May 28, 2021. Kaieteur News understands that her attorney did not seek bail, in an effort to keep the young girl in protective custody. The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) however advised Linden police to not charge Shawn Alleyne and he was released yesterday afternoon.

The case has sent ripples through the former bauxite mining town ever since Dover disappeared early last month and tensions have risen since her body was discovered and Alleyne disappeared. Only Monday, arson was suspected to be carried out on Shaquawn Alleyne’s grandmother’s residence in Block 22 Wismar Linden. Police said the home of octogenarian pensioner Mary Alleyne was allegedly set on fire by persons unknown early Monday morning. The property came under attack about 04:30 hours, when a window curtain hanging at one of the building’s windows was set alight from the outside. A lone male reportedly was seen running away from the building afterwards. Quick assistance from neighbours quickly extinguished the fire.

Shonnette’s father, Selwin Haywood, said that he needs justice for his daughter and everyone involved, including the 15-year-old relative, must face the consequences. He is confident that Shonnette was killed from the very day she went missing, because of the attire she had on when he identified her body. “She had on a red brassiere and a blue short pants, this is what she does wear when she deh home, so they kill her since the day before, if not, she woulda get on she working clothes,” her father told Kaieteur News.

Haywood expressed disappointment in the teen’s behaviour after the incident: “For 24 days, this girl kept silent, this girl was even feeding he (Shaquawn), with information that we share with she about the search because he used to come and tell me, ‘Y’all hiding things from me’. This girl used to giving we information claiming she receiving from people, get we searching here…there, see me collecting money, travelling til to Mabura and ain’t say nothing.”

On Monday a post mortem examination was conducted as it was determined that Shonnette Dover died from a single, close-range gunshot wound to the head.