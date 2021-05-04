Unsuccessful home invader found with three bullet wounds

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man is currently nursing three bullet wounds after he reportedly tried to enter a businessman’s home last Sunday.

According to a police report, 33-year old Sheldon Baharally, a businessman of Settlement, North West District, Region One, had seen the man trying to enter his home shortly after midnight. Baharally, a legal firearm holder, said that he discharged several rounds in the suspect’s direction.

The suspect managed to escape but was picked up by police yesterday after information surfaced that he was involved in the attempted home intrusion. According to police, when they arrived at the suspect’s Barima River Home, he had three gunshot wounds – to his arm, back and abdomen.

When questioned by police, the suspect said that he was at a home the night before and was shot. The man, who is currently in a stable condition, is under police guard at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital as an investigation continues.