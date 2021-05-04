Two life sentences for Craig man who confessed to 2015 killings, attempted murders

Kaieteur News – Two life sentences have been imposed on Orpheus Johnson who confessed to shooting and killing two men in 2015, as well as attempting to murder a woman and her 18-month-old son that same year.

Johnson, formerly of Second Street, Craig Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was sentenced by Justice, Sandil Kissoon, at the Georgetown High Court.

He was initially charged with murder but confessed to the crimes when the case was presented against him last month.

He admitted that on April 22, 2015, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (E.B.D), he unlawfully killed Gladstone George. Johnson also admitted that on June 21, 2015, he unlawfully killed Travis Rudder at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He also admitted that on the same date and location, he discharged a loaded firearm at Rudder’s reputed wife, Mawanza Gill, and their then 18-month-old son, Jaleel Rudder, with the intent to commit murder.

Yesterday, Rudder’s reputed wife gave an emotional account of what transpired that night. The woman told the court that the shooting has left her living in constant fear. She explained too, that both she and her son have been left with emotional and physical scars that won’t heal.

The woman related that despite undergoing numerous surgeries to remove the bullets, her son still has a warhead lodged in his body.

“You’re heartless, why would you want to do this to us?” the grieving woman asked Johnson.

When he was granted an opportunity to respond, Johnson told the court that he meant the woman and her son no harm. “You just happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Additionally, his lawyer, Rachael Bakker, in a plea for mitigation asked the court to temper justice with mercy. However, State Prosecutor, Lisa Cave, asked the court to consider the nature and gravity of the charge along with the aggravating factors.

In calculating the offence, Justice Kissoon said that the murder of Rudder was “calculated and brutal” and showed no remorse for his actions.

In addition, Johnson has a list of criminal activities and prior convictions for robbery and the use of personal violence. The judge noted that from serving time behind bars, rehabilitation failed for Johnson since he kept returning to a life of crime each time after his release.

As such, he noted that there were no mitigating factors to lessen the sentence.

Justice Kissoon therefore sentenced Johnson to serve two life imprisonments for the killings. He will become eligible for parole after serving 30 years. He was further sentenced to 20 years on each of the attempted murder charges.