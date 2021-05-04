Timehri man found guilty of rape

Kaieteur News – Vickram Persaud was yesterday found guilty of rape in the Georgetown High Court by a mixed 12-member jury that returned a unanimous verdict on the crime, which occurred on June 7, 2009. Persaud underwent a trial before Justice, Brassington Reynolds.

He had pleaded not guilty to the indictment and was represented by attorney Nirvan Singh. The State represented by prosecutors, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig presented the case. Though the verdict was handed down yesterday, the Court has deferred sentencing Singh to May 25 to make room for a probation report to be tendered on his behalf.

In the meantime, the facts of the case related that Persaud and the complainant had known each other due to close family relations. On June 7, 2009, he had forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim while they were en route to meet her sister, who lived up a creek.

The facts related that Persaud and the victim were in a boat he was driving but he had stopped short en route to their destination along the creek, dragged the complainant from the boat, took her deep into the bushes and forcefully had sex with her.

Persaud reportedly dragged the victim up a hill as she was crying and trying to hold on to some small trees. Once at the top of the hill, he threatened to strangle her if she didn’t stop crying and shouting. He then took off his jersey and told her if she wanted to go home, she had to give him some “wife.”`

The woman reportedly started to cry and begged him to not do her anything but he forcefully removed her clothes. According to the reports, the victim tried to fight him off but he pushed her down, got on top of her, forced her legs open, took out his penis and penetrated her vagina.

Afterwards, Persaud reportedly took the jersey he had taken off earlier and wiped the woman’s vagina with it. She observed that there was blood on the jersey. The accused then left the jersey in the bush and made her promise that she won’t tell anyone when he took her back home.

However, the victim related the incident to close family members and the police were called in. An investigating team visited the Timehri Base Road where Persaud was arrested. At the time, he was hiding in the bushes. He reportedly denied the allegations.

