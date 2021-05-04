Taxi driver among two remanded for robbing Chinese businessman

Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver is among two individuals who were remanded on Friday last for robbing a Chinese businessman on April 25 last, while he was opening his supermarket located along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The 30-year-old taxi driver, Joel Witter, of Lot 53 Block Y Grove, EDB, and his accomplice, Dequan Small, 27, of Lot 542 Diamond Housing Scheme, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. They were jointly charged with robbery under arms.

The suspected getaway car.

It is alleged that on April 25, 2021, Witter and Small held Liang Geng Mu at gunpoint and robbed him of articles totalling over $700,000.
The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until May 11, 2021.
According to reports, Liang was allegedly attacked by the men while he was opening his supermarket. One of them had reportedly pointed a gun at Liang and ordered him to enter the building. As they followed him, the men closed the supermarket shutters behind them and demanded he hand them cash.
Liang had related to the cops that he was fearful for his life and gave them a total of $300,000 cash.
The men collected the money and reportedly escaped in a waiting car.
Police had arrested the suspects a few days later on Wednesday April 28. The suspected getaway car was also impounded.

Publisher's Note

