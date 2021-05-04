Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend action

May 04, 2021 Sports

Ricky Romascindo (left) & Gerald Scotland.

Nathan DeNobrega

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club with matches also contested at the GBTI Court in Bel Air and commenced last week Saturday with five matches and concludes Independence Day (May 26) say action on day two on Sunday.

Menishki Jaikissoon

Day two action saw Nathan DeNobrega beating Altav Ahamad 4-0, 4-0 in the Boys U-12 at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club where Gabriel Felix also beat Alex Abbo 4-0, 4-2, Hayden Mentore defeated Denzil Luther 4-1,4-0 in the Boys U-14, Nathan DeNobrega got the better of Gabriel Felix 4-0, 4-2 in the U-12, Elwyn Levius beat Denzil Luther 0-4, 5-4(7/5)11/9 in the U-14 and Menikshi Jaikisson got past Norella Jordan 4-0, 4-2 in the Girls U-14.
Over at the GBTI Court, Paula Kalekezi beat Malia Maikoo 4-1, 4-0 in the Girls U-14, Renola Jordan beat Menikshi Jaikissoon 4-0, 4-0 in the Girls U-14, Ricky Romascindo beat Navendra Arjune 4-2, 5-3 in the Boys U-14, Gerald Scotland defeated Isaiah Cambridge 4-1, 5-4(7/5), Norella Jordan got the better of Malia Maikoo 4-2,4-0 in the Girls U-14 and Renola Jordan beat Paula Kalekyez 4-1, 4-0 in the Girls U-15.
The tournament continues today with game also set for Saturday and Sunday.

