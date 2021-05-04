Ramesh Persaud appointed DDL’s Managing Director

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group yesterday announced that it is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Persaud as Managing Director with effect from yesterday (May 3, 2021).

In a release, it was noted that the DDL Group has steadily been growing and expanding and the decision to appoint a Managing Director was made in light of this rapid development. DDL’s Chairman, Komal Samaroo, in welcoming Mr. Persaud to the Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Persaud to the DDL Group at this time as we prepare to embark on the next phase of expansion and modernisation of the Group.”

“We have a very ambitious agenda over the next five years with several projects identified. Mr. Persaud’s addition to the leadership team will certainly place us in a strong position to successfully achieve our goals,” he added.

Persaud is the newest addition to the executive team, which includes Ms. Allison Thorne, Director/Company Secretary; Mrs. Sharda Veeren-Chand, Director of Marketing; Mrs. Moneeta Singh-Bird, Director of Human Resources; Mrs. Sharon Sue-Hang-Baksh, Director of Technical Services; Mr. Shaun Caleb, Chief Production Officer and Mr. Vasudeo Singh, Chief Financial Officer. The new Managing Director, a Chartered Accountant and the holder of an MBA from Heriot-Watt University, has many years of executive experience. He joins the DDL Group from IPED, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since 2010. Commenting on his appointment, Persaud said, “Demerara Distillers Limited is known for delivering impressive results for its shareholders through its visionary leadership, committed team and quality products. The company is consistent in meeting and exceeding expectations of customers both in local and international markets.”

He added, “It is an honour and privilege for me to be joining the leadership team in this great company. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution as we continue to navigate the path of opportunities that will come our way.”

In addition to his many years of managerial experience, Mr. Persaud is currently the Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and sits on several Boards, including GuySuCo, TOPCO (a Subsidiary of the DDL group) and CAGI, among others. He was also a former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission. “The DDL team welcomes Mr. Persaud and wishes him a long and fruitful stay with the group of companies,” the release added.

