Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramesh Persaud appointed DDL’s Managing Director

May 04, 2021 News

Ramesh Persaud, DDL’s new Managing Director.

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group yesterday announced that it is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Persaud as Managing Director with effect from yesterday (May 3, 2021).
In a release, it was noted that the DDL Group has steadily been growing and expanding and the decision to appoint a Managing Director was made in light of this rapid development. DDL’s Chairman, Komal Samaroo, in welcoming Mr. Persaud to the Group, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Persaud to the DDL Group at this time as we prepare to embark on the next phase of expansion and modernisation of the Group.”
“We have a very ambitious agenda over the next five years with several projects identified. Mr. Persaud’s addition to the leadership team will certainly place us in a strong position to successfully achieve our goals,” he added.
Persaud is the newest addition to the executive team, which includes Ms. Allison Thorne, Director/Company Secretary; Mrs. Sharda Veeren-Chand, Director of Marketing; Mrs. Moneeta Singh-Bird, Director of Human Resources; Mrs. Sharon Sue-Hang-Baksh, Director of Technical Services; Mr. Shaun Caleb, Chief Production Officer and Mr. Vasudeo Singh, Chief Financial Officer. The new Managing Director, a Chartered Accountant and the holder of an MBA from Heriot-Watt University, has many years of executive experience. He joins the DDL Group from IPED, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since 2010. Commenting on his appointment, Persaud said, “Demerara Distillers Limited is known for delivering impressive results for its shareholders through its visionary leadership, committed team and quality products. The company is consistent in meeting and exceeding expectations of customers both in local and international markets.”
He added, “It is an honour and privilege for me to be joining the leadership team in this great company. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution as we continue to navigate the path of opportunities that will come our way.”
In addition to his many years of managerial experience, Mr. Persaud is currently the Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and sits on several Boards, including GuySuCo, TOPCO (a Subsidiary of the DDL group) and CAGI, among others. He was also a former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission. “The DDL team welcomes Mr. Persaud and wishes him a long and fruitful stay with the group of companies,” the release added.

=

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend action

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend...

May 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club with matches also contested at the GBTI Court in Bel Air and commenced...
Read More
Ramson bullish on restoring grounds to accustomed quality as well as expanding accessibility

Ramson bullish on restoring grounds to accustomed...

May 04, 2021

Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf tourney

Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf...

May 04, 2021

Chase Thompson pleased to represent Guyana, looking forward for more opportunities

Chase Thompson pleased to represent Guyana,...

May 04, 2021

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape ‘Meeting with Sports Minister was ‘Excellent’- GBBC President

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape...

May 03, 2021

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

May 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Who will it be?

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C administration has appointed one of Guyana’s most senior career diplomats, Mr. George Talbot,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]