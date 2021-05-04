Police await advice from DPP on way forward

Linden shallow grave murder….

– as autopsy reveals that victim died from a bullet to the head

Kaieteur News – An autopsy conducted yesterday on the remains of 20-year-old Linden woman, Shonette Dover, who was found dead last week in a shallow grave after being reported missing weeks earlier by family members, has revealed that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Moreover, investigators are now awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the way forward.

Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter, explained that ranks are still trailing her boyfriend, Shaquan Alleyne, the prime suspect in her murder. However, he revealed that the DPP’s advice would be on possible charges for the victim’s 15-year-old sister who had led detectives to the remains and Alleyne’s father who reportedly withheld information from the police.

Dover had gone missing on April 3 last. Her boyfriend, Alleyne, had informed Dover’s parents of her disappearance, which prompted them to file a missing person’s report with police. He was even looking for her too and had posted heartfelt messages on Facebook offering a reward to anyone who can locate her.

Some 28 days later, the teenage sister broke her silence and revealed that Dover was dead and not missing. She even told the cops that Alleyne was the one responsible for Dover’s death and took detectives to a shallow grave located in Alleyne’s backyard at Canvas City, Linden where the remains were found.

According to the teen, Alleyne was oiling a gun when he reportedly pointed it at Dover’s face. She reportedly heard Dover saying, “you like play.” The teen claimed that she then heard an explosion and rushed out from where she was to see what was going on.

She further alleged that Dover’s mouth was open and her face was covered with blood. The teen went on to claim that she insisted that they rush Dover to a hospital but Alleyne said she was already dead.

The two reportedly visited Alleyne’s father some time after and related to him what had transpired. The girl related that they later returned to Alleyne’s home where she reportedly assisted him in burying the remains in his back yard.

A few days before the teen revealed her story to police Alleyne had disappeared. As police sought leads to track him down, voice recordings surfaced of him making plans to escape to French Guiana. In the recordings, he was heard begging a friend to assist him with his escape.

Meanwhile, as the probe into Dover’s murder continues there was an attempted arson attack on the home of Alleyne’s grandmother, Mary Alleyne.

According to a police report, the woman’s property located at Block 22 Wismar, Linden, came under attack around 04:30 hrs. yesterday. A window curtain hanging at one of the building’s windows was set alight from the outside and a man was seen running away from the building afterwards.

Neighbours, police revealed, quickly extinguished the flames before they could have spread.