Ministry sets deadline for pre-qualification of contractors

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has set May 13, 2021, as the extended deadline for contractors’ submissions in order to be prequalified for projects and services to the Ministry for this year.

In a recent notice, the Ministry noted that it is inviting applications from contractors who wish to be shortlisted for the execution of work and services for the following categories. The listed categories are: rehabilitation maintenance of sea defence, roads, bridges and buildings; provision of electrical air conditioner repairs services; repairs to highway lights, vehicles and equipment; provision of surveying services; hire of equipment and transportation services and weeding and cleaning provision of labour only.

Contractors who wish to be prequalified for the aforementioned categories can visit the Ministry’s Facebook page for more information.

It should be noted that pre-qualification and a tender for a contract are not the same. Since pre-qualification is not a form of tendering, when used, it precedes the tendering for the actual contract.

Kaieteur News was informed that pre-qualification, therefore, is used to identify contractors who would be allowed to tender for certain contracts. Consequently, an advertisement for pre-qualification does not amount to an advertisement of a tender for a contract since all the former does is allow those interested, to express their desire to be eligible to tender.

Moreover, once a company/contractor is prequalified for a particular contract, it is then eligible to tender for that contract. A firm applying for pre-qualification has no expectation to be awarded any contract on the basis of the application for pre-qualification, but what is expected is that once it has been approved for pre-qualification, it is free to bid for the contract.

Additionally, pre-qualification is not used for all contracts. In fact, it is only used in certain cases where it is believed to be necessary.