Mechanic loses finger during brawl – brother chops peacemaker

Kaieteur News – Two men, a mechanic and a peacemaker are now hospitalised suffering from multiple chop wounds about their bodies after they were involved in two separate brawls over the weekend.

The injured men, according to police reports, have been identified as 44-year-old Andrew Hodge, a mechanic of Byderabo Road, Bartica, and 24-year-old Gavin Daniels of Matthew’s Ridge Airstrip, North West District, Region One.

Reports suggest that sometime around 17:30 hrs. on Sunday at Kalcoon Village, Mazaruni River, Hodge was attacked with a machete after an altercation ensued between him and his alleged attacker.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident the two men were ‘hanging out’ when both of them lost their temper with each other. According to police sources, the victim was intoxicated and had threatened to lash the suspect with a wood. This then led to the suspect arming himself with a machete and firing several chops in Hodge’s direction, causing him to receive wounds to both hands. During the attack, Hodge reportedly lost one of his fingers.

Persons, who were in the area at the time of the incident, rendered assistance to Hodge and rushed him to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition. His attacker, however, fled the scene and is being hunted by police.

Meanwhile, Daniels was attacked by his brother when a drinking spree turned violent.

At the time of the attack, Daniels was at ‘Sailor Shop Orange Walk’ located in Mathews Ridge, in the company of his brother and another individual. Daniels reportedly told police that while drinking, his brother and the individual had an argument in which he intervened. During the row, his brother then armed himself with a cutlass and while intervening, his brother fired several chops in his direction causing him to receive wounds to his left jaw and left hand. After inflicting the injuries, his brother reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Some of Daniels’ relatives were summoned to the scene and escorted him to the Pakera District Hospital, where he was examined and admitted.

An investigation into his attack is ongoing, while ranks continue their search for his brother.