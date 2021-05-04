Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man remanded for allegedly trafficking Jamaicans

May 04, 2021 News

Remanded, Tito Browne.

Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Tito Browne called “Tommy” and “Yankee,” yesterday made his first court appearance and was remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking two Jamaicans.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Browne on April 27, 2021. He was later arrested and subsequently charged for human trafficking.
Browne appeared yesterday in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune. He denied the charge, which alleges that between December 2020 and April 2021, he trafficked two Jamaicans.
Magistrate Fortune remanded Browne to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 31, 2021.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend action

Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament motors on with weekend...

May 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club with matches also contested at the GBTI Court in Bel Air and commenced...
Read More
Ramson bullish on restoring grounds to accustomed quality as well as expanding accessibility

Ramson bullish on restoring grounds to accustomed...

May 04, 2021

Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf tourney

Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf...

May 04, 2021

Chase Thompson pleased to represent Guyana, looking forward for more opportunities

Chase Thompson pleased to represent Guyana,...

May 04, 2021

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape ‘Meeting with Sports Minister was ‘Excellent’- GBBC President

Proposed World Title Card in Guyana taking shape...

May 03, 2021

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

May 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Who will it be?

    Kaieteur News – The PPP/C administration has appointed one of Guyana’s most senior career diplomats, Mr. George Talbot,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]