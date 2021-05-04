Man remanded for allegedly trafficking Jamaicans

Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Tito Browne called “Tommy” and “Yankee,” yesterday made his first court appearance and was remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking two Jamaicans.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Browne on April 27, 2021. He was later arrested and subsequently charged for human trafficking.
Browne appeared yesterday in the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune. He denied the charge, which alleges that between December 2020 and April 2021, he trafficked two Jamaicans.
Magistrate Fortune remanded Browne to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 31, 2021.
