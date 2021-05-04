Makeup and mask is not like bald head and hat

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys see a man with a mask talking to he boss. Underneath de mask, he mouth moving fast fast but no sounds nah coming out.

When he come out of de room, dem boys ask he, “How come yuh mouth moving and no sound nah coming out?”

De man answer, “I cuss he nonstop when I was in there. And de sweetest part is dat he did not know!”

Some persons talking so much dat dem mask dropping off dem face. De more dem talk, de more dem revealing dem true personality.

One man never saw he girlfriend without makeup. But since de pandemic, she stop wearing makeup because she seh it gan nasty she mask. When she boyfriend see she fuh de first time without makeup, he wonder is wat he got into.

Some persons using masks to dem advantage. Nuff company gat rules against being under de influence of alcohol while on de job. Dem boys know dat nuff people now going to wuk tipsy. De boss man can’t smell dem breath because dem, and he, wearing mask.

Dem boys went in a mini bus one night when a man seated next to de driver tek off he mask. De driver ask he fuh put it back on. De man tell de driver, “But why should I put it on when everybody else gat on their mask?”

De driver suddenly switch off de headlights of de vehicle.

De same man shout, “But is why you take off your headlights? You want to crash?”

De driver tun to he and seh, “and all dem other vehicles got on them own!”

Talk half and wear yuh mask and yuh makeup.