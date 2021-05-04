Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf tourney

Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 04, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – On Saturday last, the Massy Group held a Shot gun Medal play Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club in which 44 golfers participated. Naro Dhanpat won the best net overall title, while Mike Guyadin placed second.
The full results are as follows;
Best net overall – 1st Naro Dhanpat hc-9 gross 78 net 67 won on having a better back nine than Mike Guyadin
Best net overall – 2nd Mike Guyadin hc-11 gross 78 net 67
Best net overall – 3rd Naresh Sarwan-hc 16 gross84 net 68
Best net-front nine Anand Persaud with 28 points and Best net back nine Naro Dhanpat scoring 32.
On hand for the presentation was Massy Director Laknarine Shivraj along with staff members Samantha Fernandes and Lindon Williams who assisted in the distribution of prizes and “Holiday” brand snacks.
The Lusignan Golf Club is appreciative of this kind gesture of sponsorship to the club.
May 04, 2021Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tennis Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club with matches also contested at the GBTI Court in Bel Air and commenced...
May 04, 2021
May 04, 2021
May 04, 2021
May 03, 2021
May 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – Twice I produced an email in the Stabroek News’ publication of letters as part of my response to... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C administration has appointed one of Guyana’s most senior career diplomats, Mr. George Talbot,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]