Dhanpat cops best net title at Massy Group golf tourney

Kaieteur News – On Saturday last, the Massy Group held a Shot gun Medal play Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club in which 44 golfers participated. Naro Dhanpat won the best net overall title, while Mike Guyadin placed second.

The full results are as follows;

Best net overall – 1st Naro Dhanpat hc-9 gross 78 net 67 won on having a better back nine than Mike Guyadin

Best net overall – 2nd Mike Guyadin hc-11 gross 78 net 67

Best net overall – 3rd Naresh Sarwan-hc 16 gross84 net 68

Best net-front nine Anand Persaud with 28 points and Best net back nine Naro Dhanpat scoring 32.

On hand for the presentation was Massy Director Laknarine Shivraj along with staff members Samantha Fernandes and Lindon Williams who assisted in the distribution of prizes and “Holiday” brand snacks.

The Lusignan Golf Club is appreciative of this kind gesture of sponsorship to the club.