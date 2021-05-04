Latest update May 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300

May 04, 2021

Kaieteur News – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 300. This materialised yesterday after the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that four more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) had died. Their deaths have now brought the death toll to 303.
The latest fatalities are a 67-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); a 56-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); a 72-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry, all four persons died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also recorded 46 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,564. Its dashboard yesterday also showed that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 98 are in institutional isolation, 1,701 in home isolation and nine are quarantined institutionally. To date, 11,447 recoveries have been recorded.

