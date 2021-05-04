Businesswoman’s father recalls finding bodies of daughter, two grandsons

Anna Catherina home invasion murders…

Kaieteur News – Kumar Persaud, the father of murdered Anna Catherina woman, Jennifer Persaud, yesterday recalled how he found the bodies of his daughter and two grandsons as he testified at the Georgetown High Court about the 2012 home invasion murders.

Persaud and her two sons, Afridi Bacchus, 6, and Jadon Ernest, 17 months, were found dead at their Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), home on September 21, 2012.

Abishai Caesar of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is currently facing a retrial in the High Court before Justice, Sandil Kissoon, for the murders.

Caesar is accused of breaking into the home, robbing and killing the woman who owned a liquor shop and her two sons. He had initially evaded justice until April 2016, when investigators were able to arrest him after his reputed wife told them that he murdered Persaud and her sons during the home invasion.

Yesterday State Attorney, Tyra Bakker, called Persaud to the witness stand. The 76-year-old witness gave the court a gruesome account of finding the bodies of his daughter and her two young sons in their home.

He told the court that he had spoken to his daughter just a day before. He said that she had called him the morning of September 21, just before he left for work.

According to him, later that evening, he received some information which caused him to be concerned about his daughter who was living miles away on the West Coast with her two sons.

Persaud said that as a result of information he received, he rang his daughter’s phone but got no response.

The following day, still having not heard from her, the man said that he hired a taxi and went to Jennifer Persaud’s home at Anna Catherina.

Once there, the witness said that the premises looked secure — both the front and side doors of the house appeared locked. He said that nonetheless he called at the gate. When he got no response, he enquired from neighbours “if they had seen Jennifer.”

Not satisfied with the responses he got from the neighbours, Mr. Persaud told the court that he began to look around the yard.The man said it was then that he noticed a zinc sheet on the fence was loose.

Persaud said that he climbed through the opening of the fence and found that the back door of the house was open.

The witness said that his grandson (Raul) was behind him as they entered the house and began searching for his daughter and other grandsons.

It was while searching the home; the witness said that he stumbled upon the bodies.

Persaud said that he saw two feet hanging off a bed in the bedroom.

“I held the two feet and they were stiff and cold. I went around the bed and I saw it was my daughter lying there with her throat slit and one of my grandsons (Afridi Bacchus) lying across her chest with his throat slit. Beside her was an ice gel cup with her jewels.”

Alarmed by the sight, the man said that he rushed down the stairs and telephoned the police at the Leonora Police Station.

Persaud said that he waited for the detectives to arrive before returning to the bedroom. He said that it was while cops were pulling away the mosquito net from over the two dead bodies, that they discovered his youngest grandson had also died.

“They were pulling out the netting when Jadon’s body rolled out from between. I don’t know if he got stab or what,” the man recalled.

Persaud was the second witness to be called to the stand for the day. Police witness, retired Detective Sergeant, Linden Sampson, also tendered to the court 35 photographs of the September 2012 crime scene. The trial continues today.