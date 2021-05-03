Upper Corentyne couple surrenders $1.3M in jewellery after beating from masked bandits

Kaieteur News – A couple of No. 69 Village, Upper Corentyne was on Saturday beaten and robbed of over $1.3M in jewellery by two masked men who were armed with cutlasses.

The victims have been identified as Amanauth Ragunauth called Boyo and his wife Samantha Singh. According to police reports, the incident occurred mere minutes after midnight on Saturday. It is alleged that Ragunauth had secured his home sometime around 20:30 hrs after which, he and his wife retired to bed.

He told police that at about 00:05hrs, he was awakened by a noise and was suddenly confronted by two masked men armed with cutlasses inside his bedroom. He said his wife then awoke but by that time, the men were demanding cash and jewellery. The couple told the perpetrators that they did not have cash but this only angered the bandits who subsequently dealt him and his wife several lashes about their bodies with the cutlasses.

Fearful for her life, Singh said she took the jewellery they had hidden in the said bedroom and handed it over to the men who then made good their escape.

The couple was escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. The wife was sent away while the husband remains a patient at the said institution for observation. His condition is regarded as stable.

The stolen items include one gold chain, one gold band, two gold finger rings valued at $1,150,000, one silver chain, one silver band and one silver ring valued at $300,000.