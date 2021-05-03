Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

Kaieteur News –The Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament was launched last Saturday at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club and

will conclude Independence Day (May 26).

Five matches were played on the opening day before the tournament continues today at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club Lawn Tennis Courts.

The tournament commenced with Girls U-14 when Paula Kalekyezi defeated Norella Jordan 4/0 1/4(10/7), in the Boys U-12 Elwyn Levius beat Gabriel Felix 4/1 4/1 before in the Boys U-12 Nathan DeNobrega got the better of Alex Abbo 4/0 4/0, while in Girls U-14 Menishki Jaikissoon defeated Malia Maikoo 4/1 3/5(10/8) and in Girls U-12 Malia Miakoo def Naiesha Jaikissoon 4/0 4/1