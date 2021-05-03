Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament underway

May 03, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News –The Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament was launched last Saturday at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club and

Paula Kalekyezi (left) beat Norella Jordan.

will conclude Independence Day (May 26).

Elwyn Levius beat Gabriel Felix.

Five matches were played on the opening day before the tournament continues today at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club Lawn Tennis Courts.

Nathan DeNobrega defeated Alex Abbo.

The tournament commenced with Girls U-14 when Paula Kalekyezi defeated Norella Jordan 4/0 1/4(10/7), in the Boys U-12 Elwyn Levius beat Gabriel Felix 4/1 4/1 before in the Boys U-12 Nathan DeNobrega got the better of Alex Abbo 4/0 4/0, while in Girls U-14 Menishki Jaikissoon defeated Malia Maikoo 4/1 3/5(10/8) and in Girls U-12 Malia Miakoo def Naiesha Jaikissoon 4/0 4/1

 

 

 

 

