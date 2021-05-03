Mrs. Catherine Hughes, please answer so Guyanese can know

Kaieteur News – I repeat a few lines in my article, “Johnny Mathis sings about the key at the AFC’s funeral,” of Tuesday, April 20, 2021: “The AFC has been in power five years during which I must have produced about 2000 columns of which hundreds, I repeat, literally hundreds may have been caustic, tempestuous and academic condemnations of the dead meat the AFC became after it teamed up with the PNC and WPA to share state power.”

In those five years, I questioned a plethora of degenerate, anti-patriotic, undemocratic policy directions of the AFC and the class mentality and the character essence of personalities at the top of the AFC’s pyramid. In those years I never saw a published line or a private word from Mrs. Hughes about my multi-dimensional analyses.

Surprisingly, after the five years of power evaporated in the electoral loss of March 2020, I saw a publication of August 19, 2020 of Mrs. Hughes in the Kaieteur News headlined, “A few corrections, Freddie!” What was I corrected about? First, the date she entered parliament – 2011 and not 2006. Secondly, Ms. Juretha Fernandes is not 100 percent Portuguese but also has Indigenous DNA. Thirdly, I placed an AFC mandarin as speaking at a meeting when he was in Lethem.

Well those are the three corrections. Now here are the reverberating words of Mrs. Hughes in relation to my research ability, “I have encountered an absence of research and gross inaccuracies presented as truth … a man of Freddie’s stature is in a position to fact check easily.”

Alright Mrs. Hughes, let’s look at the other side of the coin. Let’s put the shoe on the other foot. Please let the Guyanese people know if the following are truths since in your letter you know what truth is and knowing what it is, you have described my inaccuracies as the truth. So here we go.

Question 1 – It is true that when the AFC met in May 2015 at its head office to select its ministers, three leaders agreed to telephone a certain non-AFC person to offer her the post of Minister of the Environment? Please do not deny such a decision was made. I have evidence from David Patterson that the AFC did make the offer. He explained it was based on the AFC’s attitude of giving a Cabinet post to civil society.

Q2 – If you agree you were in the room, there is a related question. Many AFC mandarins told me they know of no decision to offer a Cabinet position to civil society and if this was so then they know of no assessment by the AFC of which a civil society person is more eligible.

Q3 – Did Dr. Vincent Adam denounced the call for ethnic partition at a virtual discussion among AFC members during the period of the election drama?

Q4 – What is your attitude to the inflexible stance of your close personal friend, Dominic Gaskin, that the March 2020 election was marred by Mingo’s fraudulent insertions?

Q5 – You co-hosted a press conference with Khemraj Ramjattan two days after the rigging began in March in which the AFC revealed for the first time that a Russian team came into the country to rig the election for the PPP. Why did you publish this discovery after the election date when your party had lost rather than before which no doubt would have resulted in electoral appreciation by Guyanese? Related to this is the query as to how the Russians would have done it when we have physical preparations of elections which are not digitally constructed?

Q5 – Why did your leadership agree to a clause in the renewed Cummingsburg Accord that the AFC must overlook the constitutional provision of the prime minister (which would have come from the AFC if APNU+AFC had won in March 2020) succeeding the President in the event of Mr. Granger not being able to continue?

Q6 – Connected to this is the curiosity as to why you as part of the top five on AFC’s pyramid approved of this clause remaining secret. Don’t you think such disrespect caused AFC voters to turn away from the AFC in the March elections?

Q7 – Finally, Mrs. Hughes. Is it true or false that of all the AFC personnel, whether top bigwigs, second tier and third tier leader, you were in front insisting that the APNU+AFC should not concede? That is the information I got from trusted sources in the AFC. Please tell me if they were wrong. If they were wrong, then so be it. But weren’t you proud to lead the APNU+AFC fight? Isn’t that your obligation to your party?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)