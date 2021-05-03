Miner kills sleeping co-worker because he got higher pay

Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan gold miner is currently in police custody after he allegedly killed his fellow workmate because he got paid a better day’s wage than him.
While their names were not released by the police up to Press time, the killing reportedly took place on Labour Day around 23:00hrs at Perseverance Backdam, North West District, Region One.
The two men who are reportedly well known to each other were at the time working on a mining operation owned by a Brazilian national.
Kaieteur News learned that at the time of the incident, the dredging operation had just “washed down” its gold production for the day, after which, both men were paid by the owner. Police sources close to the investigation said that the suspect got annoyed after discovering that his co-worker was paid a higher day’s pay. This newspaper was told that the Venezuelan allegedly waited until his colleague was sleeping on the said night, during which time, he crept into his camp and stabbed him to death. The now dead man was discovered lying in a hammock clad in only his pants with several stab wounds about his body.
According to the police report, the victim was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then transported to the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.
The suspect, according to reports, was nabbed yesterday around 01:45hrs by public spirited persons and was handed over to the police.
An investigation into the killing is ongoing.
