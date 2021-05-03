Man stabbed to death over cellphone row

Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 03, 2021 News
– Wanted bulletin issued for suspect
Kaieteur News – A man was stabbed to death on Saturday with a pair of scissors during an argument he had with an acquaintance over a cell phone. Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for that acquaintance and identified him as Rondell Richardson, 29.
Richardson is accused of murdering Jomal Adams, 29 of Lot 35 Cooper Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown. Adams was stabbed twice; once to his left side chest and a second time to his back- sometime around 15:00hrs on Saturday at Back Circle, East Ruimveldt.
According to a police report, Adams was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but succumbed some 20 minutes later while receiving treatment there.
Eyewitnesses had told detectives that Adam’s death was over a cellphone row.
They recounted to the investigators that as the argument intensified, Richardson allegedly stabbed Adams to his chest with a sharp object. The eyewitnesses said that Adams turned and ran into a yard but Richardson gave chase and allegedly stabbed him one more time to his back before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene.
The eyewitnesses reportedly rushed over to where Adams had collapsed and noticed a piece of metal “sticking out from his back.” The victim was then rushed to GPHC for immediate medical attention.
Detectives were able to recover a bloodied pair of scissors with one of its pointed ends broken from the crime scene. They also found a black cellphone with its screen severely cracked and partly covered in blood.
As police ranks continue to hunt for Richardson, they are seeking the public’s assistance in these efforts. Anyone who may have vital information that can lead to his arrest or knows his whereabouts can contact police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. GPF, in the wanted bulletin issued for the suspect, assured that all information received will be treated with the “strictest confidence.”
