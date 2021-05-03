Lover kills partner because he was unwanted at party

– Parcels out belongings before killing himself

Kaieteur News – Investigations by the Guyana Police Force have revealed that the 50-year-old man who stabbed his partner to death on Saturday Night, did so because she had reportedly told him that he was unwanted at her sister’s birthday party. Police also found out that the lover, Lawrence Brummell of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown had confessed to slaying his partner, Nichola Wilson, 44, and reportedly parceled out his belongings to relatives before killing himself.

Wilson, a mother of two and a resident of Lot 57 Durban Street, Lodge was murdered sometime around 19:00hrs in her home. According to a police report, she was stabbed at least 14 times by Brummell in the presence of her 14-year-old son. Police stated that after returning from a church meeting that evening, she had planned to attend her sister’s birthday party. Brummell reportedly wanted to accompany Wilson to the party but she told him that he could not as he was not welcomed there.

Wilson’s sister, Abigail, related this to Kaieteur News as well. She said that her nephew (Wilson’s son) was present when an argument erupted between Wilson and Brummell over “who can’t go to the party”.

“My nephew recalled him asking to go with them to the party,” said Abigail. She continued that Nichola had told Brummell “he can’t go and he must stay at home”. Abigail said that according to what her nephew had related to her, Brummell became annoyed and shouted at Wilson saying, “Well if I can’t go then you can’t go nowhere either.”

The two reportedly began arguing and her son had stepped outside to await his mom. Kaieteur News reported on Sunday that shortly after, the boy heard his mother screaming. He then ran inside and saw Brummell over his mom with a knife and attempted to intervene but Brummell attacked him too.

The boy escaped and ran outside to get help as Brummell continued his brutal assault on Wilson. By the time help had arrived, Brummell fled the scene in his 212 motorcar, which was parked on Durban Street.

Wilson’s bloodied body was found on a veranda located at the back of her house.

Police detailed that Brummell had driven his car straight to his home in Festival City where he confessed his heinous act to a relative. He also told that relative that he had ingested poison and that he was going to die.

Kaieteur News was told that he then parceled out of some of his personal belongings and gave them to that relative with instructions on how to distribute them.

The relative told the cops that Brummell was reluctant to go to the hospital but they rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Brummell fell into a state of unconsciousness at the hospital. He never recovered and eventually died around 09:30 hrs yesterday while receiving treatment.