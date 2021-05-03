Latest update May 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

K&P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre supports Arrival Day Softball Cricket Cup

May 03, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- WeCare Community Services and Promotions has teamed up with Grill Masters Softball Team of East Canje Berbice to stage the inaugural K&P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre Arrival Day Softball Cricket Cup, which will be played on 5th May at the Canje Welfare Community Centre Ground from 09:00hrs.
According to the organizers the one day limited overs knock-out competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and spectators will not be allowed in the venue.

Sandyha Moakan (left) of K and P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre presents the cheque to a representative from Grill Masters team.

The organizers said that the day’s event is put together to commemorate Arrival Day in Guyana. The competition will be played by a limited amount of teams and they will be vying for trophies and cash incentives.
The competition is branded under the name K and P Diagnostic Centre and Pharmacy of Charles Place, New Amsterdam.
According to CEO of the firm Mr. Peters, K and P also involved in project management and Construction and he is very pleased to be associated with this event. According to the CEO this is a way of giving back to the youths, which is part of his business social responsibility to the community.
Mr. Peters went on to say that his company will continue to support the Softball Cup in the coming years. He is very please that the organizers could have come up with such a tournament especially since not a lot of sportsmen are active due to COVID.
The organizers thanked Mr. Peters and his firm for coming on board and said that the competition will be played with the highest standards and discipline, while adhering to all COVID guidelines and regulations.
The organizers also said that this inaugural Arrival Softball Cricket Cup will be played by mostly youths and they are pleased to get the youths involved in Softball cricket after more than a year of no competitive Cricket. This competition will allow the youths to showcase their talents and help them to focus on their career.
Several businesses in the New Amsterdam area have already thrown their support towards the competition, they are, Office Express, Hanomans Dental, Mr. Murselene Bacchus SC, attorney at law, Raja Extreme Trucking Service, Ishwar Singh (GuyBiz) and Furniture World and Terminate Pest Control.
Interested teams can contact tel 647-7507. Teams will be accepted on first come basis according to the organizers.

