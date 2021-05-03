It was the Republican party that ended slavery in America

Dear Editor,

Could you inform Freddie Kissoon that the Republican party was the one that ended slavery in 1865. It was President Lincoln who had to go to war with the South which was dominated by the Democrats who at the time were prominent slave owners. The Republican party was hijacked in the early 20th Century by Democrats who became Republicans and who then changed the course of the party towards anti-coloured sentiments. It then forced Republicans to move into the Democratic Party to counter the disequilibrium that was created thus leading to the existing status quo.

However he needs also to recognise that within the Republican party there are powerful leaders of colour who are pushing to move the party in another direction and towards more inclusivity of minority groups.

Best Regards,

Teddy Matthews