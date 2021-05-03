Guyanese nah easy

Kaieteur News – Before de pandemic hit, gasoline used to sell fuh G$230 wan litre. And dem hire car and minibus bin set dem fare base pon dis price.

When de pandemic hit, de price at de pump start to tumble. It drop as low as G$155 per litre, which is more dan a one-third decline. Filling up a tank of gas was cheap. If at de time dem did had social restrictions, some people would ah go pon joy ride every day.

De authorities did tell dem bus and hire car drivers how dem can’t carry full load. Dem bin ask dem fuh wan increase but de authorities point out how de price of petrol drop at its lowest in decades.

Now de world economy recovering and de price of gas going up. De minibuses and de hire cars now able to carry full load. And de price at de pump is still lower dan what used to exist in March 2020 when de pandemic hit.

But yet de minibus and hire cars want increase in de fare. Guyanese nah easy!

De increase in de price of oil on de world market is not good news fuh we at all. Is true we gan get more fuh we oil but wah we getting is already so low dat de increase nah amount to much.

But wah gat dem boys concern is de plans wah de Vee Pee gat fuh spend we lil ravellings. He want build gas-to-shore project fuh supply energy.

But is how much power we want? De IDB seh how we gan need an additional 250-400 MW of power. And de government seh we gan get 400 MW from a mix of renewable energy projects. So wah we plan fuh do with de rest of de power?

Talk half and ask de Vee Pee dah question!